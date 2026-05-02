Iran Slams Trump's 'We're Like Pirates' Remark On Vessel Seizures

Iran Condemns Trump's 'Pirates' Remark

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, on Sunday, strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's "We're like pirates" remarks, and accused Washington of normalising "piracy" at sea, with the seizure of Iranian vessels.

In a post on X, Baghaei said that the US President has "openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as 'piracy', brazenly boasting that 'we act like pirates'", adding that this was "no verbal slip" but "a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation." The President of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as“piracy,” brazenly boasting that“we act like pirates.” This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international... - Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) May 2, 2026

He further called on the international community, United Nations member states, and the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to "firmly reject any normalisation of such blatant violations of international law."

Trump's Controversial Account of Seizures

His remarks came in response to Trump's "We're like pirates" statement. Speaking at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches Dinner in Florida, Trump offered a detailed and controversial account of US maritime enforcement operations, using blunt language and striking imagery to describe the seizure of vessels and oil cargoes.

Recounting what he described as a military-style interception at sea, Trump said operatives ordered a vessel to surrender before disabling it. "'Turn your ship around! Evacuate your engine room immediately!' and you see all these guys running out of there," he said, describing the incident. "Now they're five miles away, in one shot into the engine room, blew up the engine room, the ship stopped. The ship... they used tugboats, and then we landed on top of it. On top of everything else, we then land on top of it, and we took over the ship, we took over the cargo, took over the oil. It's a very profitable business."

Broader Confrontation with Iran

He added, "Who would have thought we'd be doing that? We're like pirates. We're sort of like pirates." Trump went on to frame the operations as part of a broader confrontation with Iran, saying, "But we're not playing games because you know, for 47 years Iran has been pushing everybody around. They're the bully."

He also made critical remarks about Iran's internal structure and leadership, claiming uncertainty over who US officials are dealing with in Tehran. "They have no radar, they have no leaders, actually their leaders are all gone too," he said. "It's part of our problem, we don't know who the hell we're dealing with. They call up 'This is Mohammed so-and-so' and I say 'Are you a leader? We're looking, we're looking for a leader.' It's the only country in the world nobody wants to be a leader," he added.

US Increases Maritime Presence

Meanwhile, the United States has redirected 48 vessels in the Persian Gulf, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, over the past 20 days amid ongoing enforcement actions related to restrictions on Iranian maritime assets by the US Navy.

The update was shared by US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a post on X on Saturday, which said that the USS New Orleans (LPD-18) was operating in the Arabian Sea as part of its deployment during what it described as a blockade of Iranian ports. "USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in the Arabian Sea during the US blockade of Iranian ports, April 28. Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade," the post read.

Washington categorically said that its naval blockade in West Asia applies to Iranian ports and coastline and is not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The development is part of the US increasing its maritime presence to monitor and restrict shipping movements linked to Iran, despite US President Donald Trump stating that his administration has "terminated" the hostilities with the Islamic Republic in the region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)