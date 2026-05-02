Russia Organizes Protests Near Ukrainian Embassies Under Guise Of“Honoring Memory Of Victims In Odesa”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council reported this on Facebook.

“Every year on May 2, the Russian propaganda machine revives one of its most cynical myths-'Nazi atrocities in Odesa.' Under the guise of 'honoring the memory of the tragedy's victims,' the Kremlin is organizing protests outside Ukrainian embassies around the world,” the CCD noted.

Laying flowers, pro-Russian slogans, and pre-written“testimonies” for local media-this is the standard script that Russia repeats every year, but this year, with increased intensity, the center noted.

“The real story is about how pro-Russian militants attacked the peaceful 'For a United Ukraine' march, how they barricaded themselves in the Trade Union House and threw Molotov cocktails at Ukrainians, and how this resulted in a fire that killed 48 people - was systematically replaced by a narrative convenient for the Kremlin about 'Ukrainian Nazis who burned peaceful citizens alive,' the CCD emphasized.

Zelensky: Russia launches approximately 1,600 drones, nearly 1,100 guided bombs, and three missiles at Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians are mass-dropping leaflets from drone in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, calling for collaboration.