Trump Says Talks with Iran Are ‘going ok’
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism on Saturday regarding ongoing diplomatic discussions with Iran, stating that talks are “going OK.”
Speaking to journalists while aboard Air Force One, he remarked, “I think they’re going OK. Nothing matters until you get it done. So, I don’t like talking about it,” signaling a preference for results over commentary.
These comments followed a diplomatic meeting held in Oman, where U.S. Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Oman Ana Escrogima, engaged in dialogue with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
The discussions were described by the White House as “very positive and constructive.”
According to the White House, Witkoff conveyed President Trump’s directive, stating he had been instructed “to resolve our two nations’ differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible.”
The statement emphasized the complexity of the matters at hand and characterized Witkoff’s direct engagement with Araghchi as a significant step toward reaching a cooperative and beneficial resolution.
The two delegations are scheduled to reconvene the following Saturday, indicating a continued effort to bridge divides through peaceful negotiation.
