403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran, U.S. confirm second round of nuclear talks next week
(MENAFN) Iran and the United States have confirmed plans to conduct a second round of nuclear negotiations on April 19, following the completion of their initial "indirect" discussions on Saturday in Muscat. The Iranian Foreign Ministry characterized the atmosphere of the first meeting as "constructive."
The two-and-a-half-hour talks featured Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, focusing on Tehran's nuclear ambitions and the matter of sanctions relief, as stated by the ministry.
The statement also indicated that both parties have agreed to continue their discussions next week. After the negotiations, the leaders of the two delegations reportedly had a brief exchange in the presence of the Omani foreign minister.
In comments to reporters in Muscat following the talks, Araghchi described the initial round as "constructive and held in a calm and very respectful atmosphere." He noted, "No inappropriate language was used and the two sides demonstrated their commitment to advancing the talks until the achievement of a mutually favorable agreement from an equal position."
Araghchi disclosed that the second round of discussions "are scheduled to be held at the same level next Saturday, but the venue will probably not be here (Muscat)." He expressed that both sides are eager to establish a general framework for an agreement in the upcoming round, emphasizing a mutual desire to reach an agreement promptly.
The two-and-a-half-hour talks featured Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, focusing on Tehran's nuclear ambitions and the matter of sanctions relief, as stated by the ministry.
The statement also indicated that both parties have agreed to continue their discussions next week. After the negotiations, the leaders of the two delegations reportedly had a brief exchange in the presence of the Omani foreign minister.
In comments to reporters in Muscat following the talks, Araghchi described the initial round as "constructive and held in a calm and very respectful atmosphere." He noted, "No inappropriate language was used and the two sides demonstrated their commitment to advancing the talks until the achievement of a mutually favorable agreement from an equal position."
Araghchi disclosed that the second round of discussions "are scheduled to be held at the same level next Saturday, but the venue will probably not be here (Muscat)." He expressed that both sides are eager to establish a general framework for an agreement in the upcoming round, emphasizing a mutual desire to reach an agreement promptly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment