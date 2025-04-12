Two Injured As Russian Forces Shell Medical Facility In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled a medical facility in Ukraine's southern Kherson region with artillery, injuring two construction workers.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops continue to terrorize the Kherson region. This morning, a medical facility came under fire. The artillery strike damaged the building's walls and shattered windows," Prokudin wrote.

He added that patients and medical staff had promptly taken shelter, so no one among them was harmed.

Two workers from a construction company, who were carrying out repairs at the hospital, were injured.