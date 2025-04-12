403
Chinese Foreign Minister Criticizes U.S. Escalating Tariff Policies
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi strongly criticized the United States on Friday for intensifying its tariff strategies, cautioning that Washington "cannot act recklessly" as the intensifying trade conflict unsettles international financial markets.
“Given that the United States is wielding the tariff stick recently, it is blatantly putting its own interests above the common interests of all countries and ignoring the multilateral trading system and established rules,” Wang remarked during a discussion with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, based on a release from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Wang urged the global community to take a resolute position, with the United Nations playing a central role, in upholding the concept of sovereign equality and stopping the world from descending into what he labeled a "jungle world where the strong prey on the weak."
He emphasized that China seeks not only to "safeguard" its own legitimate rights and interests but also to protect the common interests of the international community."
China had previously increased tariffs on all goods imported from the U.S. to 125 percent and announced it would no longer “pay attention” to trade-related decisions made by the Trump government.
Meanwhile, U.S. Leader Donald Trump escalated duties on Chinese products to 145 percent, asserting that Beijing was “abusing” trade norms in its dealings with the United States.
