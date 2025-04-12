J & K Police Detains 35 Drug Peddlers In Jammu

With this, a total of 77 detentions have been made in the district during the anti-narcotics operation”Cleanup” of the J-K Police in just two days, they said.

This large-scale preventive action reflects the zero-tolerance policy of Union Territory's police towards drug-related activities and street-level narcotic trafficking, they said.

The purpose of the operation is to dismantle local supply chains, especially those targeting vulnerable youth, they said.

On Thursday, 42 drug peddlers were detained across various jurisdictions in the district, the officials said.

The police have urged citizens to continue supporting enforcement drives by remaining alert, sharing inputs, and reporting suspicious activities.

