Crown Prince's Rep., Egypt's FM Discuss Bilateral Ties


2025-04-11 03:18:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, April 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with his Egyptian peer Badr Abdelatty on Friday on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomatic Forum held in Antalya, south Turkiye.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of boosting bilateral cooperative relations between the two countries and joint action in different fields, in addition to the latest regional and international developments. (end)
