Brazil-UAE Initiative Benefits 2 African Countries

São Paulo – A group of 50 agricultural professionals fromandwill receive advanced and specialized training inandthrough a joint initiative by theand the(IBRAF ). This is part of the Youth Technical Training Program (YTTP), an IBRAF initiative focused on empowering African youth.

First days of the Angolans' experience in Brazil's Bahia

According to materials released by IBRAF, the program aims to bridge knowledge and technical skill gaps, addressing the specific needs of the selected African countries. According to the institute, cashew nuts account for more than 90% of Guinea-Bissau's exports, making them vital to its economy. Cocoa production is dominated by African countries-especially those on the West Coast, such as Angola-which lead global production and have significant potential to impact the international market.

The professionals from Angola have already begun the first stage of their training at the Mixed Unit for Cocoa Research and Innovation (UMIPI) in Ilhéus, Bahia state, which will continue until April 18. Meanwhile, participants from Guinea-Bissau will receive practical training at agricultural research company Embrapa's Tropical Agroindustry unit in Fortaleza, Ceará state, in May. In the second phase of the program, activities will take place at strategic institutions in the UAE, which plays a key role in implementing the initiative by contributing to curriculum development, specialist training, and financial support.

According to information released by IBRAF, the current edition of the program, which was presented during the 2024 African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, aims to train 1,000 young Africans by the end of 2026. The goal is to prepare a new generation of agribusiness professionals to drive economic growth and innovation in their respective countries.

