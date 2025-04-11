Accelerate Work On Orange Gate-Marine Drive Twin Tunnel Project: CM Fadnavis Tells Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and other concerned agencies to accelerate the work on Orange Gate–Marine Drive twin tunnel project. The project has been proposed help ease traffic congestion in south Mumbai.

CM Fadnavis said:“In response to the growing traffic issues in Mumbai, the government is prioritizing the development of infrastructure projects. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is developing a twin road tunnel between Orange Gate and Marine Drive to help ease traffic congestion in South Mumbai."

The Chief Minister at the meeting directed MMRDA and other concerned agencies to expedite the project with proper coordination and ensure timely completion through time-bound planning.

CM Fadnavis described this as an ambitious project that will give a new dimension to South Mumbai's transport infrastructure while boosting the city's economic and geographical development. He emphasized that the project should be completed by December 2028, helping to save both time and cost for commuters.

He stated that the tunnel project is critical for easing congestion and providing a seamless connection between the Eastern Freeway and Atal Setu.

Initial work such as tunnel boring, land acquisition, and pile foundation is currently in progress. A revised technical proposal has also been prepared in consultation with the traffic department. He directed that required improvements and expansions on SV Patel Road and Marine Drive be carried out as per the plan.

Once completed, the tunnel will significantly reduce traffic congestion and pollution in South Mumbai and bring a structured direction to urban transport, he said.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis directed officials to issue a fresh tender for the redevelopment of MHADA colonies in Abhyudaya Nagar, ensuring the minimum carpet area of rehabilitation flats is 620 sq ft and to initiate the tender process immediately. Previously, tenders were floated three times for the project, with a carpet area condition of 635 sq ft for the rehab flats. However, developers found this unviable, resulting in poor response.

To resolve this, CM Fadnavis has decided to reduce the minimum carpet area requirement to 620 sq ft. Developers offering more than 620 sq ft will be given preference.

Further, CM Fadnavis directed that the three FSI index under Regulation 33(5) should be granted in the form of housing stock against premium. He also said that the proposal to increase the Rs 20,000 monthly rent given to residents during redevelopment would be considered positively.