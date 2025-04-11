Kashmir Company Honoured As 'Startup Maharathi' At Startup Mahakumbh

The recognition comes after a rigorous multi-phase evaluation process and was officially presented during the Startup Mahakumbh Recognition Ceremony on April 5, 2025. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, presented the award to. Fawzul Kabiir, Co-Founder of GR8 Sports, in the presence of key industry leaders and stakeholders from across the startup ecosystem.

This national honour solidifies GR8 Sports' position as a frontrunner in India's sports manufacturing space, with a particular spotlight on its premium Kashmir Willow cricket bats.

The brand has gained significant international traction, making a notable debut at the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 and partnering with the Legends League Cricket 2024. GR8 Sports is also distinguished as the only ICC-certified bat brand from the Kashmir Valley, representing India's sports craftsmanship on global platforms and in major trade expos, a statement sent to Kashmir Observer by GR8 Sports said.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025 brought together thousands of startups, investors, and industry thought leaders. Spearheaded by an Organizing Committee including FICCI, ASSOCHAM, nasscom, TiE, IVCA, and the Bootstrap Foundation, the event was strongly supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), showcasing the government's deep commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial excellence.

