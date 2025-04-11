JP Nadda Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme In Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 11 (IANS) Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday formally launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha during a special event at the Bali Jatra Ground in Cuttack. The 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana' was also launched during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said,“Today is a historic day for Odisha as the AB-PMJAY, the world's largest health coverage programme under which 62 crore people are currently being benefitted, will connect approximately 1.3 crore families, almost 3.52 crore people of Odisha.” He further informed that more than 8.19 crore people have availed services under the scheme, and Rs 1.26 lakh crore have been spent under the same to provide healthcare services to the people of the country.

The Health Minister highlighted that around 61 crore people are covered under the scheme now. He stated that earlier, more than 55 crore people were covered under the scheme. Then ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and their families, i.e. approximately 36 lakh people, were added to the scheme.

“In October last year, people over 70 years of age were covered under the scheme and now, with the implementation of Ayushman Vaya Vandana in Odisha, all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status, will be covered,” he stated. Nadda pointed out that the out-of-pocket expenditure has declined from 62 per cent to 38 per cent today as a result of the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He also highlighted that under the 100-day TB Intensified Elimination Programme, Odisha proactively participated and identified 16,500 new cases.“Under PM ABHIM, Rs. 1,411 crore have been provided for strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of Odisha,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the launch event as“another feather added to Odisha's development story”. He stated,“From today onwards, beneficiaries of Odisha will get free healthcare facilities. Odia people residing outside the state will also get the benefit. They can avail the facility in the hospitals outside the state.”

Majhi informed that more than 4,000 doctors have been appointed under the current administration, and 5,000 more appointments are in process. Underlining the commitment of the state government towards strengthening the health infrastructure in the state, CM Majhi said that the Odisha government aims to establish medical colleges in all the districts of the state.

Union Health Minister Nadda on Friday arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport on a 2-day visit to the state. He is scheduled to officially inaugurate a training programme of BJP MLAs and MPs from Odisha on Saturday. The training camp, which will begin at Puri on Friday evening, will continue till April 13.