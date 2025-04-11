Breaking The Burnout Cycle: Advancing Health Equity For Black And Hispanic Women In Executive Leadership

Sonji Young Underscores the Importance of National Minority Health Month

During National Minority Health Month, Leading Advocate Calls for Bold Employer Action to Support the Well-Being of Women of Color in the C-Suite

- Sonji YoungBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of National Minority Health Month, business executive, Sonji Young is drawing attention to the urgent need for health equity among Black and Hispanic women in executive roles. The 2025 theme,“Advancing Commitments to Eliminate Health Disparities,” calls on leaders and institutions to take actionable steps in supporting underrepresented groups-especially at the intersection of race, gender, and leadership.Recent research shows that women of color in leadership are at a heightened risk for chronic stress-related illnesses, burnout, and systemic exclusion from wellness initiatives at work. Black and Hispanic women in executive roles report significantly higher rates of mental health strain, emotional labor, and physical fatigue compared to their peers. These challenges are compounded by societal expectations and limited access to culturally attuned support systems.Sonji Young of Connect With Sonji shared:"As a Black woman who has served in a number of highly visible executive roles, I know firsthand the toll this level of responsibility can take on your body and mind. Yet these conversations are often whispered, not broadcasted. Employers need to bring this into the light-not just for optics, but for action."She continued:"Leadership shouldn't cost you your health. If an organization wants to retain dynamic talent, they must actively foster a culture of wellness-one that acknowledges the unique challenges women of color face and commits to dismantling them.""It is not enough to simply celebrate the strenuous labor of women. Organizations have a responsibility to create ecosystems that nourish the health of women leaders from day one. That means executive coaching, mental health access, culturally responsive healthcare partnerships, and policies that don't penalize rest and professional autonomy.""Health equity for Black and Hispanic women executives is a leadership issue . Companies that value resilience should protect the people who demonstrate it every day. That starts with listening, investing, and evolving."In addition to her leadership work, Sonji Young serves as a speaker, mentor, and advocate, empowering women and emerging executives to build careers that do not compromise their health or wholeness. Through keynotes, workshops, and coaching programs, she helps professionals reconnect with their purpose, protect their well-being, and develop strategies for sustainable success."Career longevity doesn't come from burnout-it comes from balance. When women are supported holistically, they don't just lead-they transform industries," she added.Media Contact for Speaking Engagements and Interviews:Sonji YoungExecutive Consultant & Talent Strategist | Connect With SonjiEmail: ...Phone: 971-704-0002Website:###

Sonji Young

Connect With Sonji

+1 971-704-0002

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.