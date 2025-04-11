Quanta Services Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release & Webcast Schedule
What:
Quanta Services First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast
When:
Thursday, May 1, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
How:
This event will be facilitated through web-based audio using a Zoom Webinar. To register for and access the event, please log in to the webinar through the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website ( ). Once registered, if you prefer to access the call by phone, dial-in details will be provided on the event access page on the day of the call. When prompted, please enter the Participant ID to join the call.
For those who cannot participate live, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website ( ). For more information, please contact Kip Rupp or Sean Eastman at Quanta Services at (713) 629-7600.
About Quanta Services
Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit .
Contact:
Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC
Sean Eastman
Quanta Services, Inc.
(713) 629-7600
