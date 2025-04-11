Sculpture Workshop Golden Thread Wraps Up

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A sculpture workshop "Golden Thread," organized by the Arts Council Azerbaijan as part of the European Arts and Crafts Days (EACD) with support from the European Union and the European Crafts Alliance, has successfully concluded, Azernews reports. The project was curated by Aysel Naghiyeva.

The workshop brought together a group of talented Azerbaijani artists, including Zamig Rzayev, Zaur Kerimkhanov, Shahriyar Merdiyev, Aysel Naghiyeva, and Kubra Amirzade. Each artist offered a unique interpretation of the theme "Golden Thread," which symbolizes the cultural connections between different eras, peoples, and artistic traditions.

Throughout the creative process, the participants explored the expressive potential of ceramics as a medium for bridging the past and present.

By blending traditional craft techniques with contemporary forms, they produced artworks that resonate with themes of continuity, identity, and cultural dialogue.

The project served not only as a space for artistic exchange but also as an important platform for reflecting on the role of cultural heritage in contemporary art.

The workshop highlighted the importance of preserving and reinterpreting craft traditions, as well as integrating them into modern artistic practices.

Media partners for the event included Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.