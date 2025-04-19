'If Mamata Wins Again In Bengal, It Will Lead To Another Massacre,' Says Mithun Chakraborty (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Following the violent clashes in West Bengal's Murshidabad district in which three people were killed, BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday called for the immediate imposition of President's Rule in the state. Issuing a stark warning he claimed that if Mamata Banerjee wins in the upcoming elections it could lead to another massacre.

In an interview with IANS, Chakraborty said,“President's Rule should be imposed as soon as possible. I have already requested it multiple times, and I'm doing it again now through you, to the Home Minister.

"At the very least, there should be a military presence for two months during the election period. Only then can we have fair elections. Whoever wins, wins. But from the day the Election Commission announces the election dates to one month after the results are declared, the Army should remain deployed.

"Because if the current ruling party wins again, it will lead to another massacre. Everything will repeat. That's why I am making this request.”

This demand comes in the aftermath of the April 11 violence in Dhulian, Murshidabad, where protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned deadly. Three people lost their lives, and several others were injured, triggering a fierce political standoff between the state and central leadership.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad on Friday to assess the situation.

Reacting on this, Chakraborty commented,“He should have gone earlier. They delayed his visit and didn't allow him to go. These people don't need money, they need the mental strength of knowing someone stands with them. We wanted to visit too, but they didn't let us. People are being beaten up while sitting helpless, what can I say? It's heartbreaking.”

Responding to the question of whether Muslims are being given a free hand under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, Chakraborty claimed,“If Madam (Mamata Banerjee) wants, she can stop all this in one day. But she hasn't taken any strict action against even one person yet. The situation is such that now, Sanatani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, none of them will vote for this party.

"Their traditional vote bank is shifting, so to keep their core voters happy, they're allowing these things to happen. Even if someone dies, it doesn't matter to them.”