403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Introduces New US Port Fees
(MENAFN) On Friday, China strongly rebuked the United States for implementing fresh port charges, cautioning that the decision will eventually impact American buyers and disrupt international commerce, based on media.
The new levies on shipping, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Lin Jian, "raise global shipping costs, disrupt supply chain stability, and increase inflationary pressures in the US, ultimately harming American consumers and businesses, without revitalizing the US shipbuilding industry."
He further stated that the duties on cargo-handling machinery "harm the interests of both others and itself," urging Washington to "immediately cease its wrongdoings."
Lin warned that China would adopt “necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”
This statement comes a day after U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced a gradual rollout of the new port levies.
For the initial 180 days, there will be no fees. Following this period, Chinese-controlled or -managed ships will incur costs based on vessel size per U.S. trip, with the fees rising progressively.
Additionally, ships manufactured in China and operated by non-Chinese companies will eventually be subject to these charges as well.
Greer justified the policy as a countermeasure to reduce “Chinese dominance,” respond to “threats to the US supply chain,” and stimulate interest in American-made ships.
The new levies on shipping, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Lin Jian, "raise global shipping costs, disrupt supply chain stability, and increase inflationary pressures in the US, ultimately harming American consumers and businesses, without revitalizing the US shipbuilding industry."
He further stated that the duties on cargo-handling machinery "harm the interests of both others and itself," urging Washington to "immediately cease its wrongdoings."
Lin warned that China would adopt “necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”
This statement comes a day after U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced a gradual rollout of the new port levies.
For the initial 180 days, there will be no fees. Following this period, Chinese-controlled or -managed ships will incur costs based on vessel size per U.S. trip, with the fees rising progressively.
Additionally, ships manufactured in China and operated by non-Chinese companies will eventually be subject to these charges as well.
Greer justified the policy as a countermeasure to reduce “Chinese dominance,” respond to “threats to the US supply chain,” and stimulate interest in American-made ships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment