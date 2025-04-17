Dubai Internet City Showcases Digital Leadership At GITEX Asia

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai Internet City is set to spotlight its pivotal role in the Middle East's digital economy at GITEX Asia 2025, scheduled from April 23 to 25 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. As part of a delegation led by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, DIC aims to attract global investors and tech enterprises to its expanding innovation ecosystem.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, DIC has evolved into a cornerstone of Dubai's digital transformation. An impact assessment conducted in collaboration with Accenture revealed that DIC has contributed AED 100 billion to Dubai's GDP over the past 15 years. The district has facilitated the creation of over 125,000 direct and indirect jobs and invested AED 1.6 billion in training and talent development initiatives.

DIC's community comprises over 4,000 businesses, including multinational corporations, Fortune 500 companies, and startups. Notable residents include Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, Oracle, SAP, Dell, Amazon, and Tencent. The district also hosts 19 innovation and research and development centres operated by global leaders such as 3M, IBM, HP, Ericsson, and Cisco.

In alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', DIC has been instrumental in fostering innovation and technological advancement. The district has conducted over 800 events since 2021 to facilitate knowledge exchange and talent development. Initiatives like in5 Tech have supported startups and entrepreneurs, with AED 8 billion raised in funding over the years.

