Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Sends Cable To Syria President On Evacuation Day

King Sends Cable To Syria President On Evacuation Day


2025-04-17 02:12:06
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa on the occasion of Syria's Evacuation Day, wishing him and the people of Syria further prosperity and progress, according to a Royal Court statement.

MENAFN17042025000028011005ID1109443238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search