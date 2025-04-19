403
US plans to Reduce Number of Forces in Syria
(MENAFN) On Friday, the Pentagon revealed it is merging American troops stationed in Syria under the umbrella of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, with plans to reduce the total number of personnel to under 1,000 within the next few months.
Spokesman Sean Parnell stated, "Recognizing the success the United States has had against ISIS, including its 2019 territorial defeat under President Trump, today the Secretary of Defense directed the consolidation of U.S. forces in Syria under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve to select locations in Syria."
This restructuring indicates the "significant" progress the U.S. has made in weakening the combat strength of the Daesh/ISIS extremist group both within the region and on a broader scale, Parnell noted.
He emphasized that "this deliberate and conditions-based process will bring the U.S. footprint in Syria down to less than a 1,000 U.S. forces in the coming months."
Highlighting achievements over the past decade, Parnell mentioned that the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS has secured "major gains," and that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted numerous aerial attacks in the past year to further erode the organization’s strength.
CENTCOM will "remain poised to continue strikes against the remnants of ISIS in Syria," he added, and the U.S. will coordinate with coalition allies to sustain pressure on the militant network.
The Pentagon maintains "a significant amount of capability in the region and the ability to make dynamic force posture adjustments based on evolving security situations on the ground," Parnell affirmed.
