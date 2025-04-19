403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Warns of Possible Attacks in Syria, Urges to Avoid Travel
(MENAFN) The United States State Department announced on Friday that it is observing reliable reports concerning "potential imminent attacks" in Syria, including in areas frequently visited by travelers.
The department reaffirmed its "Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Syria", pointing to continuing dangers such as militant activity, political instability, abductions, armed clashes, and arbitrary imprisonment.
"No part of Syria should be considered safe from violence," the announcement emphasized, cautioning that extremist organizations "continue to plot kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in Syria."
The statement noted that such groups could carry out assaults suddenly or without warning, aiming at venues such as community gatherings, lodging establishments, nightspots, eateries, religious centers, educational institutions, recreational spaces, commercial complexes, transit systems, and other densely populated zones.
The American diplomatic post in Damascus has remained shut since 2012, following the onset of Syria’s civil conflict, and the U.S. government currently offers no consular assistance in the region.
After nearly a quarter-century in power, Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia in December, marking the end of the Baath Party’s decades-long dominance since 1963. Presently, the nation is led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The department reaffirmed its "Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Syria", pointing to continuing dangers such as militant activity, political instability, abductions, armed clashes, and arbitrary imprisonment.
"No part of Syria should be considered safe from violence," the announcement emphasized, cautioning that extremist organizations "continue to plot kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in Syria."
The statement noted that such groups could carry out assaults suddenly or without warning, aiming at venues such as community gatherings, lodging establishments, nightspots, eateries, religious centers, educational institutions, recreational spaces, commercial complexes, transit systems, and other densely populated zones.
The American diplomatic post in Damascus has remained shut since 2012, following the onset of Syria’s civil conflict, and the U.S. government currently offers no consular assistance in the region.
After nearly a quarter-century in power, Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia in December, marking the end of the Baath Party’s decades-long dominance since 1963. Presently, the nation is led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment