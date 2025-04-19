Enemy Attacks Novopavlivka Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Glide Bombs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, the Russian army targeted the Novopavlivka community in the Dnipropetrovsk region with guided aerial bombs, causing damage to property.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, the Russian army struck the Novopavlivka community with guided aerial bombs. A private house was damaged, and a fire broke out, which was later extinguished. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified. Fortunately, people were not injured,” Lysak wrote.

Later in the evening and throughout the night, Russian forces continued their attack on the Nikopol district, employing artillery and UAVs. They targeted Nikopol and the Tomakivka community, but no casualties were reported.

The Synelnykove district also came under attack. Updated information reveals that in the evening, the aggressor dropped a munition from a UAV on the Mezhova community, damaging a car. Additionally, the Pokrovsk community was struck with a guided aerial bomb, igniting a forest fire that rescuers successfully extinguished

