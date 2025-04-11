Some 20 Families Relocate To Rebuilt Village Of Hasanriz In Agdere

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return continues to the territories liberated from occupation. The rebuilt village of Hasanriz in the Agdere region is ready to welcome its new residents, Azernews reports.

The families moving to Hasanriz village are those who had temporarily settled in various places across the Republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

It is reported that at this stage, 20 families-72 people-have been resettled in the village.

The returning residents have expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support they are receiving.

They also expressed their thanks to the heroic Azerbaijani Army, as well as to the brave soldiers and officers who liberated our lands, and prayed for the souls of our martyrs who gave their lives on this path.

It is noteworthy that, in addition to the former internally displaced persons who have been relocated to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, more than 40,000 people live in the region, including those working on ongoing projects, local government officials, and employees in reactivated healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.