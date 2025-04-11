HEC Paris Unveils Mastercard Fellowship Programme In Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: HEC Paris, the world's top-ranked business school for Executive Education, has entered into a strategic engagement with Mastercard, becoming the official academic collaborator for Mastercard's executive education programmes in Qatar.

The collaboration was officially marked by a signing ceremony at HEC Paris' state-of-the-art Doha campus, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing executive education in the region.

This collaboration combines HEC Paris' globally recognised academic expertise with Mastercard's industry leadership in payments technology, offering transformative learning experiences tailored for business leaders across Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) region.

The first programme to be delivered under this collaboration is the Mastercard Fellowship Programme in Artificial Intelligence, designed to equip executives and senior managers with deep, practical insights into AI applications within the payments, fintech, and broader financial sectors.

Future cohorts will also include public sector leaders, reflecting AI's increasing impact across industries. The programme will focus on practical and strategic aspects of AI, covering key topics such as digital transformation, fintech innovation, data governance, regulatory compliance, AI-powered cyber security and fraud detection, and the strategic implications of blockchain and cryptocurrency.

As part of its efforts to enhance AI capabilities and readiness in the region, Mastercard has launched the Centre for Advanced AI and Cyber Technology in Dubai in collaboration with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office.

The collaboration will also see the rollout of the Mastercard Women's Leadership Programme, which empowers women in business to excel in top-tier roles, amplify their influence, and expand their professional networks.

Through targeted modules, participants will master critical leadership skills such as navigating complex ecosystems, executive and board-level decision making, and crafting a robust leadership toolkit. Graduates will join Mastercard's Women's Leadership Network (WLN), a dynamic community with 49 chapters across all five Mastercard regions with 6,500 global members, fostering ongoing growth and connection.