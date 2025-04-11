Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Raises USD 3.49 Thurs. To USD 67.82 Pb - KPC

2025-04-11 02:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil rose USD 3.49 during Thursday's trading to reach USD 67.82 per barrel compared with USD 64.33 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures dropped USD 2.15 to USD 63.33 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost USD 2.28 to USD 60.07 pb. (end)
