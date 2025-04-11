403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crude Oil Raises USD 3.49 Thurs. To USD 67.82 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil rose USD 3.49 during Thursday's trading to reach USD 67.82 per barrel compared with USD 64.33 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures dropped USD 2.15 to USD 63.33 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost USD 2.28 to USD 60.07 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures dropped USD 2.15 to USD 63.33 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost USD 2.28 to USD 60.07 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment