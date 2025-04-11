MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Trifork secures landmark project to transform Oman's healthcare system



Muscat, 11 April 2025 – The Ministry of Health in Oman has selected Trifork to develop a state-of-the-art Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) system while integrating with the National Health Information Exchange (NHER), which in parallel will be upgraded by Trifork during the project. This project represents a significant milestone in modernizing Oman's healthcare system in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

After a competitive bidding process involving six contenders, Trifork was selected for its more than 20 years of expertise in Digital Health, which has been demonstrated through successful projects in Switzerland and Denmark and its strong international profile.



Strengthening Oman's healthcare system

The project aims to upgrade Oman's healthcare systems. The benefits of the new system include improved cost recovery, allowing government providers to reclaim insurance companies' expenses more efficiently, faster claims processing, and reduced waiting times for patients at Ministry of Health facilities, which are key steps toward a more patient-focused healthcare experience.



Key phases and deliverables

The project is structured into phases, with gradual implementation over two years. The initial proof of concept will be completed in six months, followed by a gradual implementation of core functionalities, ensuring that the benefits of the solutions are implemented as soon as possible.

These milestones align with the Ministry of Health's digitalization strategy, which focuses on enhancing healthcare efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and seamless patient care through advanced technology. They also support Oman Vision 2040's broader goals of leveraging digital transformation to improve public services, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and drive sustainable national development.



Strategic partnership

Trifork Oman brings invaluable expertise from similar engagements across Europe to the project. By integrating advanced solutions and leveraging global best practices, the company will deliver a tailored system that meets the unique needs of Oman's healthcare ecosystem.

The Ministry of Health in Oman oversees 263 health institutions, including 50 hospitals (4,954 beds), 21 health complexes, and 192 health centers. In 2022, they recorded 14.9 million outpatient visits – about 41,000 daily. Serving over 5 million people, the ministry prioritizes accessible, high-quality care and advances digital transformation under Oman's Vision 2040.



Commitment to innovation in Oman

"This contract represents a major milestone for Trifork Oman in our ambition to contribute to the Sultanate's goals for digital transformation and innovation. We are honored to use our strong expertise in digital health to contribute to the ongoing innovation in Oman's healthcare sector and see this as the start of a long partnership," says Christian Hemmingsen, CEO of Trifork Oman.



About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group's R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com .

