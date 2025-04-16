Qatar Strongly Condemns Plots Against Jordan's National Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The State of Qatar has issued a forceful condemnation of the schemes aimed at undermining the national security and fomenting chaos within the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed“full solidarity” with Jordan in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability, and to achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people for development and prosperity.

The ministry specifically commended Jordanian authorities for their vigilance in thwarting what it termed“sinful schemes” targeting the kingdom.

The Ministry further stressed on the security of Jordan as an integral part of the security of the entire region, and emphasizes in this context the necessity of establishing a firm solidarity in confronting all schemes aimed at inciting chaos and compromising security and stability.