Delhi’S Health Infrastructure Improving Daily, Says Health Minister Pankaj Singh

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday said that the national capital's healthcare system is steadily improving, with a strong focus on ensuring better medical facilities for all residents.

"You can see Delhi's health system improving every day," Singh told IANS.

"Our goal is to provide the people of Delhi with quality healthcare facilities, whether in dental care or any other department. Dental care is a basic service that everyone should have access to. We're expanding these services, and it's a positive step toward better healthcare for all," he added.

On the rollout of the 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)' in Delhi, Singh, asked about the current status and figures, said: "I won't be able to give the exact number right now, but I will share the details after checking."

On being questioned about improvements in the Mohalla Clinics, he said: "I won't comment on the improvements in Mohalla Clinics. But I encourage everyone to visit our Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and see the difference. The people of Delhi will be able to compare what a Mohalla Clinic was and what an Ayushman Mandir is now."

Asked whether there would be an audit report on alleged corruption in Mohalla Clinics under the previous government, Singh confirmed that an investigation is underway.

"Yes, the audit report is coming. It will be made public, and whoever is found guilty of corruption will not be spared," he asserted.

Earlier, on April 10, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure. She announced the establishment of 139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, with Rs 1,749 crore allocated for the initiative. In addition, 400 Health and Wellness Centres will be set up across the city.

An MoU was also signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Delhi government to facilitate the rollout of the centrally sponsored scheme, which aims to bridge critical gaps in healthcare infrastructure, disease surveillance, and health research in both urban and rural regions.