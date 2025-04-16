Bihar Congress Stages Protests Against ED Over National Herald Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 16 (IANS) Congress workers staged protests on Wednesday in Patna, following the filing of a charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The party workers, led by state chief Rajesh Ram and in-charge Krishna Allavaru, gathered in large numbers at the Income Tax roundabout, raising slogans and protesting against what they called“politically motivated action” by the Union government.

The protest intensified at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, where Congress workers sprayed black paint on the office signage and shouted slogans accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing the central agencies for political vendetta.

The National Herald case dates back to 2012 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint alleging financial irregularities. He claimed that 'Young Indian Pvt Ltd,' a company linked to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, acquired Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) - the publisher of the National Herald - in a manner that violated laws.

The National Herald, founded in 1938 by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was originally set up as a voice during India's freedom movement.

The AJL also published Navjivan (Hindi) and Qaumi Awaz (Urdu) newspapers. The Enforcement Directorate has now filed a charge sheet in the case, and court cognisance is expected soon.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been out on regular bail since 2015, and unless a fresh warrant is issued, there is no immediate legal threat to them.

In the last few weeks, the Congress party has been intensifying protests on various issues in Bihar, which was uncommon in the state in the past.

Recently, Patna police registered an FIR against 41 persons, including youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar, during the march towards the Chief Minister's residence during Palayan Roko Naukari Do Yatra.