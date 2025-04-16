403
Australian Study: Bird Songs Reflect Personality Traits
(MENAFN) Researchers from Flinders University have discovered that the songs of small birds not only reflect their personalities but also play a crucial role in mating and territorial defense. The study, released on Wednesday, investigated how two specific traits—exploration and aggressiveness—impact the songs of wild superb fairy-wrens, examining both male and female birds, including juveniles.
"Regardless of their sex or life stage, individuals that were more exploratory had more element types per song," stated Diane Colombelli-Negrel, a researcher at Flinders University. She emphasized that exploration may lead birds to encounter a broader range of songs.
"Additionally, more aggressive individuals produced songs with fewer syllables, and more aggressive fledglings, but not adults, had more element types per song," she added.
To evaluate personality traits, researchers conducted two behavioral tests: exploring a new environment and reacting to mirror stimulation. The birds' songs were recorded over several months to assess their complexity. This research, published in Royal Society Open Science, indicates that both male and female birds utilize their songs to showcase their personalities, a significant factor in mate selection.
"Our study supports the idea that both male and female birds can advertise their personality when singing, which may be important for mate choice," concluded Colombelli-Negrel.
