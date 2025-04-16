403
Australian Researchers Achieve Solar Cell Efficiency Breakthrough with Eco-Friendly Technology
(MENAFN) In a notable advancement for solar energy, researchers from Australia have developed an innovative tin halide perovskite (THP) technology that enhances solar cell efficiency, as announced by the University of Queensland (UQ) on Wednesday.
The research team successfully created a THP solar cell that boasts a certified efficiency of 16.65%, exceeding the previous global record for THP cells by nearly one percentage point. This milestone represents a significant step towards more affordable renewable energy solutions.
Wang Lianzhou, the team leader, stated, "It might not seem like much, but this is a giant leap in a field that is renowned for delicate and incremental progress." He emphasized that the new THP cell's efficiency rivals that of many commercial silicon-based cells while promising lower production costs, quicker manufacturing processes, and improved sustainability.
This breakthrough emerged from a collaboration between UQ's School of Chemical Engineering and the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology. Team member He Dongxu pointed out that THP technology is more environmentally friendly than conventional perovskite cells, as it substitutes toxic lead with safer tin, making it more appropriate for residential applications.
The researchers addressed previous issues related to THP efficiency, which stemmed from subpar crystalline films, by incorporating cesium ions to enhance film structure and minimize defects, as detailed by researcher Chen Peng.
"We could eventually see THPs used for engineering challenges, including as a lightweight solution to power electric aircraft -- the sky really is the limit," Wang remarked.
