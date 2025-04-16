403
Armed Herdsmen Attack Otobi Community in Benue State, Leaving Seven Dead, Many Injured
(MENAFN) In a tragic incident on Tuesday, armed herdsmen launched an attack on the Otobi community in Benue State, Nigeria, just a day after 51 fatalities were reported in Plateau State. The violence unfolded in the Akpa district of the Otukpo Local Government Area, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and injuring over 20 others, with numerous homes set ablaze.
Kennedy Angbo, the representative for Otukpo-Akpa Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, confirmed that the assault began around 5:30 p.m. and lasted approximately two hours. He urgently called for assistance, stating, “We need help, as our people are being killed mercilessly,” and noted that hundreds of residents have been forced to flee the area.
As of now, police have not released any official statement regarding the attack. Otobi, which is home to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources Multipurpose Water Dam, has faced three assaults this month alone. Police spokesperson Catherine Anene indicated that a formal statement will be forthcoming.
The ongoing conflict between farmers and herders, which has already resulted in thousands of deaths, continues to escalate, becoming one of Nigeria’s most critical security challenges and exacerbating ethnic, regional, and religious tensions throughout the nation.
