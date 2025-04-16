South Korean Constitutional Court Accepts Injunction Against Acting President's Nomination Of Court Justices

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 16 (IANS) The South Korean Constitutional Court on Wednesday unanimously accepted an injunction suspending acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo's recent nominations of two Constitutional Court justices.

The decision comes just eight days after Han nominated two judges -- Lee Wan-kyu, minister of government legislation, and Ham Sang-hun, a justice of the Seoul High Court -- to replace two retiring ones.

In its ruling, the court said it cannot definitively conclude that a prime minister acting on behalf of the President has the authority to nominate and appoint Constitutional Court judges.

It also noted that if the injunction were denied and a petition for constitutional review is later accepted after the justices have already been appointed, it would lead to confusion, including questions over the validity of Constitutional Court rulings.

Han's nomination of the two judges has sparked controversy in the legal community, with some experts criticising it as an overreach of authority.

Following the National Assembly's vote to impeach former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law bid in December, Han assumed the role of acting president before he himself was impeached a few days later.

In March, the Constitutional Court overturned Han's impeachment, reinstating him as acting President, Yonhap news agency reported.

The suspension of the nomination will remain in effect until the court rules on a petition that will determine whether an acting president holds the authority to appoint Constitutional Court justices.

Meanwhile, South Korean Acting President Han Duck-soo will not participate in the People Power Party's (PPP) presidential primary for the June 3 election, the party's floor leader said on Tuesday, amid lingering speculation over Han's potential presidential bid.

Kweon Seong-dong confirmed Han's stance as the PPP is scheduled to close the candidate registration for the primary later in the day.

"Raising speculation about Han's candidacy is not helpful in drawing public interest in the primary, nor does it support his execution of major duties as an Acting President," Kweon said during a party meeting.