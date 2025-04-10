Globe Life Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL ) will announce its First Quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. At that time, a copy of the Company's First Quarter 2025 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website, , under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information.

A live conference call will broadcast on Thursday,

May 1, 2025, at 12:00pm Eastern (11:00am Central)

at 1-786-697-3501 (passcode: Globe Life Inc.)

or online under Calls and Meetings at:

You can also hear a replay of the conference call by using the same link above.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

