Gender Equality At The Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race Has Further To Go

MENAFN - The Conversation) In rowing,“catching a crab” is when an oar gets stuck in the water, stopping the boat's momentum. Progress toward gender equality in the Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race has followed a similar rhythm, with periods of forward motion interrupted by moments of tension or pushback.

This year marks a decade since one period of forward motion, when the women began racing on the same course, on the same day as the men – moving from Henley-on-Thames to the Tideway in London. At the time, the change was heralded as a watershed moment , with some rather boldly and wrongly stating that the move ended what they dubbed one of“the last bastions of gender inequality in sport” .

The women's race has become a firmly established part of the event. However, our ongoing research into the experiences of female boat race athletes over the last decade reveals that significant disparities persist.

As one athlete told us:“Racing on the Tideway was still relatively new when we started, and we were aware of the struggles the women's team had faced to be recognised and taken seriously.”

But equality isn't just about having a place in the race; it's about having the same support, investment and opportunities as the men. As one rower put it:“We've moved forward, but we're still playing catch-up.”

From Henley to the Tideway

For decades, female rowers were held back by institutional barriers such as unequal funding, media coverage and a lack of sponsorship. Before 2015, the women raced on a two-kilometre stretch at Henley-on-Thames, a separate course from the men's four-mile route on the Championship Course on the Tideway in London. One rower reflected that racing at Henley felt“secondary”, lacking the same recognition as the men's race.

The issue wasn't the venue. It was the resource disparity, inadequate facilities and lack of media exposure. As one rower described,“We had no showers, no heating, and no space to stretch – just a cold shed. While the men had a better setup next door with basics like kettles and heating.” The lack of visibility at Henley reinforced the perception that the women's race was secondary, diminishing their accomplishments.

Even after moving to the Tideway, however, female rowers have faced rough waters, not just from the river itself when the Cambridge women's boat famously sank , but also from having to challenge public perception.

Consistent with broader research, our analysis of the media coverage during and after the 2015 women's event revealed a consistent pattern of focusing on personal stories, emotional moments and the historic nature of the race. This storytelling often came at the expense of recognising the athletes' performance and competitiveness.

A 2019 study found that women's sports received just 3.2% of televised sports news coverage. While coverage has increased in recent years, disparities persist.

A 2024 Football Supporters' Association survey found that only 31.8% of the fans felt there was sufficient mainstream media coverage of women's football. That such calls remain necessary, even amid growing interest, highlights the continued marginalisation of women's sport.

This external perception also appears to be evident within the internal environment of the boat clubs. One rower recalled:“It just felt almost like you inconvenienced them to use their space”, referring to the men's crews.

This reflects a broader societal issue where women often feel they must justify their presence in spaces where they belong . Hence, the women's crew not only face the physical challenge of the tideway's choppy waters, but also an ongoing battle to prove their legitimacy.

In recent years, rowers challenged the deeply rooted tradition of“weigh-in” with the women's crews opting not be weighed on the basis that it subjects athletes to a public display of their body weight. Some viewed this as a challenge to a longstanding tradition, while others felt its removal was a positive step for athlete welfare, mental health and body image.

Other issues also surfaced in 2021 when a former Oxford rower publicly criticised the university's handling of her sexual assault allegation , arguing that the institution had failed to protect her. The university said at the time it was confident that in all cases it took considerable action to advise and support students who raise such concerns. Though not directly related to the Boat Race, such public cases have caused controversy and raised important questions about the environments in which these athletes train and compete.

Despite these setbacks, the women's race has gained momentum. Sponsorship has grown, more people are watching, and for younger rowers, racing on the Tideway is now the norm. In 2015, the women's Boat Race drew 4.8 million viewers – close to the 6.2 million who watched the men's race . This highlighted the growing appeal of women's rowing.

The race for gender equality in sport, like rowing, is a test of endurance. Short bursts of progress, like moving to the Tideway, are not enough. Lasting change takes continued effort.

The women's Boat Race has come a long way, but the journey isn't over. True equality will only be reached when women's sport is valued on its own terms, rather than being compared to the men.

With each race, these women are not just competing for victory on the water but also helping to shape a more equal future for sport. The tide may be turning, but the finishing line in the race for equality is still ahead.