Tribals Achieved Rights Due To Unity, Constant Pressure Of Regional Parties: TMP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 10 (IANS) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, launched a strong criticism of national political parties, including his ally BJP, accusing them of failing to stand up for the rights of the tribals of the Northeast.

Addressing a public gathering at Lefunga in West Tripura district, Debbarma, a former royal scion, asserted that all rights achieved by tribals so far in the northeastern region were the result of the unity and sustained pressure of regional parties.

He called upon the indigenous population to stay united and support TMP in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections in 2026 and the state Assembly elections in 2028.

“If we remain united, Tipra Motha Party can become a deciding factor in the next elections,” he said.

Debbarma took a swipe at all national parties - including BJP, Congress, and the CPI-M, saying they have historically remained silent when it comes to issues concerning the tribal population.

“The tribals of the northeast have only received their rights through the struggle of regional parties. That's why indigenous unity is crucial,” he asserted.

Without directly naming the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), another ally of the ruling BJP, the TMP leader criticised parties that, after coming to power, failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people who elected them.

“Being part of the government does not mean staying silent on injustice or corruption. A true regional force must raise its voice, whether inside the Assembly or outside,” he said.

Commenting on the much-anticipated tripartite agreement between TMP, the Centre, and the state government, Debbarma admitted that people are questioning its progress. However, he emphasised that the delay is due to the larger goals involved.

“If it were just about funds, it would've been settled by now. We're fighting for land rights, the use of the Roman script for Kokborok, and direct central funding to the TTAADC,” he explained.

The TMP chief alleged that several vested interests are trying to create rifts within TMP and break the unity of the tribal community for personal political and financial gains.

“Some are trying to buy our MLAs and Ministers to weaken our movement. But we must stay united to become a major force in the 2026 and 2028 elections,” he said without elaborating details.

Referring to past struggles, Debbarma highlighted that it took 17 years for the formation of the TTAADC after the creation of Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (another tribal party now abolished) in 1967.

He also mentioned the long struggle of the Reang refugees, who were rehabilitated in Tripura and secured voting rights after 21 years of living in camps.

“This fight is not for money, it's for the rights and a better future for the next generation of Tiprasas. It's a long-term movement,” he stated.

Debbarma said that the TMP's commitment to the demand for 'Greater Tipraland' and said the party would continue to push for constitutional safeguards and justice for the tribal population.

He further alleged that corruption exists at every level of government, including in Tripura, and pledged that the TMP would work to root it out and reduce red tape.

After signing a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on March 2 last year, the opposition TMP joined the BJP-led coalition government on March 7 (2024) and two of its MLAs - Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma - became ministers.

The BJP, along with IPFT and the TMP together, fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, though the TMP contested the Assembly polls in 2023 separately.