PM Modi's Leadership Unites Nation Towards Growth: Pradeep Rathod

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) India is rapidly progressing towards becoming a developed nation, a vision that has been dreamt of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is now shared by every citizen of the country, said renowned businessman Pradeep Rathod in an interaction with IANS. Rathod said that the nation is united under the leadership of PM Modi, pushing forward in the direction of development.

He highlighted the impact of government policies on various sectors, including exports, imports, and manufacturing, which have seen significant growth.

"India is advancing rapidly on the path of development, which is now the aspiration of every citizen. We are all moving forward with the Prime Minister's vision to propel the country towards growth," said Rathod. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' event, held in New Delhi on April 9.

Rathod further noted that the government's policies have provided new momentum to the manufacturing and export-import sectors. He pointed out that improvements in infrastructure - be it roads or railways - are being made at an accelerated pace, with projects such as DMRC and others being completed on schedule.

The expansion of transportation facilities has also helped improve the accessibility of agricultural products to better markets, strengthening the rural economy.

Rathod shared his personal experience from 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' event where he had the opportunity to witness Prime Minister Modi's presence, describing it as an energising experience.

"The presence of the Prime Minister at the event brought an incredible energy. Seeing him in person, it became evident that the country is truly blessed with a knowledgeable and compassionate leader," Rathod stated.

He further elaborated on the Prime Minister's words, highlighting the inclusive and patriotic nature of his message.

"There was no discrimination or talk of caste; it was solely a call for Bharat Mata and nationalism. He said that those who embrace Bharat Mata are truly part of this nation. The truth and warmth in his words moved everyone present," Rathod added.

Rathod was deeply touched by the Prime Minister's vast knowledge, which spans from religious scriptures to national service.

"The Prime Minister's wisdom is not confined to any one area but covers everything from religious texts to national service, making his words even more impactful," he said.

Rathod recalled his visit to Vigyan Bhavan, where he had the chance to meet the Prime Minister. "Meeting the Prime Minister at Vigyan Bhavan was a truly inspirational experience. His thoughts on world peace, religion, and national progress were full of positive energy," Rathod remarked.

The event was aimed at promoting peace, change, and solutions to global challenges. Rathod said that the experience reinforced the importance of taking inspiration from the Prime Minister's teachings.

"Participating in the event made it clear that we should draw inspiration from the Prime Minister's thoughts every day. His message of peace and harmony touched our hearts deeply and strengthened our resolve to contribute towards creating a peaceful world," Rathod concluded.

Rathod stated that the energy generated by the Prime Minister's speech was a testament to his ability to unite people.

"His words have such sincerity and connection that they leave a lasting impact. This experience will remain with me for life and continue to inspire me," he said.