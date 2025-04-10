Mary-Jane Strom Appointed CEO Of Girl Scouts Of Northern California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALAMEDA, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Girl Scouts of Northern California Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary-Jane Strom as the organization's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Strom, who has served as Interim CEO since October 2024, brings more than 20 years of experience in youth development, nonprofit leadership, and outdoor programming. As a lifetime member and Gold Award recipient, Strom is a dedicated advocate for expanding access to Girl Scouts' transformative experiences.

“Mary-Jane has already made an incredible impact on Girl Scouts of Northern California, and we are thrilled to officially welcome her as our CEO,” said Sandy Shirai, Chair of the GSNorCal Board of Directors.“She is a strategic, mission-driven leader with deep roots in the Girl Scouts movement. Her vision for growing membership, supporting volunteers, and ensuring that every Girl Scout feels a sense of belonging will be instrumental in shaping the future of Girl Scouts.”

As CEO, Strom is committed to ensuring every girl-regardless of where she lives or her background-has access to leadership experiences, outdoor adventure, and a supportive community beyond school, home, and extracurricular activities. Under her leadership, GSNorCal will focus on:



Expanding access to Girl Scouts by reaching more girls with opportunities in leadership, STEM, outdoor adventure, and financial literacy.

Building strong, inclusive communities by strengthening support for volunteers and fostering meaningful connections among members.

Enhancing outdoor programs to promote resilience and mental well-being.

Growing philanthropic support to invest in camps, programs, and initiatives that create lasting impact for Girl Scouts.

Showcasing Girl Scouts' community impact through Gold, Silver, and Bronze Award projects that address critical issues, as well as everyday acts of leadership and service. Strengthening partnerships with schools, local organizations, and businesses to expand program access, increase opportunities for girls, and strengthen community engagement.

"With a presence in 19 counties, we are committed to ensuring that every girl-whether she's in a bustling city, a rural town, or a coastal community-can grow into a confident leader,” said Strom.“Outdoor experiences, skill-building programs, and strong mentorship networks help girls develop the resilience and confidence they need to thrive. I'm excited to build on our legacy and expand opportunities for even more girls.”

Before becoming CEO, she held key roles at GSNorCal since July 2017, including Chief Mission Delivery Officer and Chief Program Officer, overseeing programs for 40,000+ youth and adults across 19 counties. She began her Girl Scouts career with Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, leading camp programs, adult development, and outdoor initiatives.

In addition to her leadership at GSNorCal, Strom serves as a board member for the California Collaboration for Youth, treasurer, and board member for the Girl Scout Staff Association, and an accreditation volunteer for the American Camp Association. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bridgewater State University and has published research on camp staff training and youth development.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Strom is an avid open-water swimmer and a 2014 Boston Marathon finisher. She is a proud member of the Alameda Aquatics Masters Swim Team.

About Girl Scouts of Northern California

Girl Scouts of Northern California serves over 46,000 youth and adult volunteers across 19 counties from Gilroy to the Oregon border. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges-whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and create change on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern California, visit .

Media Contact

Rebekah Kapfer

...