Safeer Al Shahania Storms To Athbah Cup Triumph At Al Uqda Racecourse

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safeer Al Shahania, ridden by Marco Casamento, showcased blistering speed to claim a thrilling victory in the feature race, securing the coveted Athbah Cup for owners Al Ghazali Stud at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The 1400m Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden (Class 6) remained closely contested for most of the race, with Safeer Al Shahania – trained by Jassim Ghazali – staying prominently among the front runners.

As the race entered its final stages, Safeer Al Shahania, Motaghatres under Alberto Sanna and Husam Al Shahania ridden by Salman Fahad Al Hajri, broke away from the rest, setting up an intense three-way contest for the title.

Jockey Marco Casamento poses after receiving the trophy from QREC Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al-Kubaisi.

However, in the final 100 metres, Motaghatres and Husam Al Shahania couldn't keep up with the surging four-year-old colt Safeer Al Shahania, who powered ahead to win by two lengths, capping off a string of strong recent performances. Motaghatres secured second place in the exciting finish, narrowly edging Husam Al Shahania by a head.

Trophies were presented to the winners by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi.

Earlier in the 20th Al Uqda Race Meeting – Athbah Cup (Div 2), Khalil Du Croate emerged victorious in the 2300m Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 (Class 3), defeating Sakher by three-quarters of a length. Trained by Julian Colin Smart, Khalil Du Croate was skillfully guided to victory by jockey Alberto Sanna.

Meanwhile, trainer Hamad Al Jehani enjoyed a stellar outing, claiming two wins. Lukas Delozier piloted Ajlaan to triumph in the Purebred Arabian Novice Plate, while Muhab Al Uraiq, under Pierre Charles Boudot, took top honours in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6).

The day began with another exhilarating contest, as Monapia, ridden by Szczepan Mazur, clinched the Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 4) by a short head over Studio City in a nail-biting finish.

Today's 21st Al Uqda Race Meeting – the Al Jumail Cup Day – will feature five more exciting races.

20th Al Uqda Race Meeting - Athbah Cup (Div 2)

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Athbah Cup - Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden (Class 6)

Safeer Al Shahania, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)

Khalil Du Croate, Julian Colin Smart, Alberto Sanna

Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (4yo Only) (Class 5)

Ajlaan, Hamad Al Jehani, Lukas Delozier

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6) (3yo Only)

Muhab Al Uraiq, Hamad Al Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 4)

Monapia, Zuhair Mohsen, Szczepan Mazur