Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Calls for Apology Over Sumy Incident
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, asserted that those who accused Russia of targeting civilians in the Ukrainian city of Sumy should “kneel before the world” once the facts are established by Ukrainian officials.
In a post on Telegram, Zakharova criticized European leaders for their swift denunciation of Russia, suggesting they lacked a proper understanding of the situation and were driven by a desire to damage Russia's image. She characterized their reactions as “driven by an impulse to smear Russia,” contributing to a "frenetic Russophobic competition, grasping at any pretext to damage relations with Moscow, already strained for many years."
Zakharova pointed to Volodymyr Artyukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as the true perpetrator of a war crime, citing his organization of a rally that involved militants from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including women and children. This event sparked significant public backlash in Ukraine, ultimately leading to Artyukh's resignation.
She contended that "when the gathering of militants was eliminated, they rushed to blame Russia. Yet once it became evident that the authorities intentionally exploited children to shield criminals, silence ensued." "Logically, following these revelations and resignations, they ought to bow down before the entire world." she remarked.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a successful strike involving two Iskander-M missiles targeting the command center of the Seversk operational and tactical group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sumy.
