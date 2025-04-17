Gymnastics World Cup Kicks Off In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 17th edition of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup got underway yesterday in Doha with athletes delivering exciting performances at Aspire Dome.

As expected, the four-day championship began with a high level of intensity. The qualification rounds, spread over two days, started yesterday with events on five apparatus: three for men-floor exercise (16 gymnasts), pommel horse (21 gymnasts), and still rings (13 gymnasts)-and two for women-vault and uneven bars, each with 12 gymnasts competing.

Today, the qualifications will continue with the remaining five apparatus: the men will compete on vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar, while the women will contest balance beam and floor exercise. Eight gymnasts from each apparatus will advance to the finals, which are scheduled for April 18 and 19.

Qatar's Rakan Hareth performs during the qualifying round yesterday.

The championship features a notable lineup of athletes. Among them is Karbanov of Armenia, the silver medalist on pommel horse at the Paris Olympics. Kazakhstan's Kabanov, runner-up in the Olympic vault event, is also competing. Tong Hong from Chinese Taipei, who won bronze on the horizontal bar in Paris, and Ashaw Yaqian of China, silver medalist on balance beam, are among the contenders. Jordanian gymnast Ahmad Abu Al-Saud is also competing on the pommel horse, adding to the strong international presence.

Andrew Tumbas, Chair of the FIG Men's Technical Committee, praised the exceptional organization of the tournament. Speaking to the media during the opening day, he remarked that Qatar once again demonstrates its expertise in hosting top-tier international events. He commended the quality of the competition hall, training facilities, accommodation, and logistical arrangements, saying everything was at the highest level. Tumbas noted that the competition had started with great intensity, as athletes gave their all in pursuit of Olympic qualification, and he expects the level to rise even further in the finals.

Donatella Sacchi, Chair of the FIG Women's Technical Committee, echoed that sentiment. She expressed her admiration for the high standard of organization and attention to detail, highlighting the professional environment Qatar has created for the event. She was especially impressed by the enthusiastic crowd, which she said added a special energy to the championship and reflected the growing popularity of gymnastics in the region.

Nasser Al Hamad, Technical Director of the championship, confirmed that competition has been fierce since the opening day. Al Hamad highlighted the balance between established stars and rising names, describing it as a positive sign of the sport's development. He expressed pride in the championship's technical excellence and said the organizing team aims for this edition to be recognized as one of the most successful in the World Cup series.