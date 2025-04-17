Cabinet Approves Key Decisions On Energy, Tourism, Environment, Government Appointments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) – The Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, approved several strategic decisions during its session on Wednesday to bolster Jordan's energy security, promote tourism, and advance environmental sustainability.Energy Security BoostThe Cabinet approved allowing the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) to proceed with the leasing of a new floating gas storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to replace the current vessel, which is scheduled to leave Aqaba Port on April 30, 2025.This move ensures Jordan has alternative options to secure natural gas supplies for power generation amid global energy market fluctuations. The FSRU leasing process is supported by the Qatar Fund for Development and aligns with Jordan's commitments to regional energy cooperation, including continued gas supply to Syria. The lease is also intended to bridge the gap until a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure project is completed by the end of 2026.Tourism and Heritage DevelopmentThe Cabinet allocated JD350,000 to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to complete the eco-lodge project in the Yarmouk Nature Reserve in Bani Kinanah District. The project is aimed at boosting eco-tourism in northern Jordan and attracting investments that benefit local communities.The Council also approved steps to classify Qatraneh Castle as a tourist site. This follows Hassan's visit to the region in February, where he emphasized the need to develop the site. Plans include a visitor center, rest area, and preservation of the castle's historic value.Environmental ProjectsThe Cabinet approved an agreement for a project titled "Enhancing the Ecosystem through Sustainable Water Harvesting in Husseiniya" in Ma'an Governorate. The project, in partnership with a UN water and climate resilience program, will implement rainwater harvesting systems such as earthen dams to combat climate change impacts and ensure sustainable water management in the Jafr Basin.Approval was also granted for Jordan to join the Kigali Project, which focuses on phasing down harmful substances used in refrigeration and air conditioning. The project involves:- Supporting local manufacturers of refrigerators and air conditioners.- Training technicians and students in maintenance and environmentally friendly practices at institutions such as the Vocational Training Corporation, Customs Department, Standards and Metrology Organization, industrial schools, and universities.Jordan aims to cut the use of environmentally harmful gases and substances by 50% by 2030 as part of its national strategy.Key AppointmentsThe Cabinet appointed Sufian Bataineh as Secretary-General of the Water Authority and Tariq Muqatash as Secretary-General of the Jordan Center for Disease Control (JCDC).The appointments came after both candidates scored the highest marks in competitive examinations conducted under the government leadership selection system.In a separate decision, the Cabinet referred Mohammad Abdallat, Secretary-General of the Medical Council, to retirement.