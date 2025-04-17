Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Escapes During Police Raid At Hotel

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 17 (IANS) In a movie-like scene, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko managed to flee from the third floor of a plush hotel here, when a police team came searching after a tip-off about the likely use of drugs by him.

Close to midnight, Chacko escaped through the window, jumped onto the second floor and then took the staircase and fled, leaving the policemen gasping.

Since then, the police and the excise officials have started a manhunt for the actor, but so far he has managed to remain elusive.

Trouble started for Chacko, who, time and again, is in the news for the wrong reasons.

Early this week, Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious, who had previously spoken about being mistreated by a co-actor on a film set, just the other day identified the individual as Shine Tom Chacko.

She initially, without naming the actor, said an actor behaved badly with her and was seen spitting with some white powder coming out.

Speaking to the media, she said on Thursday that she had made a complaint to the film authorities, but never named the actor. The incident reportedly took place during the shooting of the film 'Soothravakyam'.

“Now that I have given the complaint to the film authorities, it's their job to follow it up. I am not raising this against the particular film shooting set, but the actor. I will not complain to the police, but if any of the responsible film backed organisations comes to me, I will again open up only carefully,” said Aloshious and added that she had specifically informed the Film Chamber official in writing that under no circumstances the name of the actor should be put out in public domain.

“Now that that organisation official has made it public, I will not cooperate with them,” added Aloshious.

The Film authorities, including AMMA (the body of actors), besides the Film Chamber official, have now decided to take this seriously.

Incidentally, it was the Chamber general secretary, Saji Nandiyattu, who revealed the name of Chacko, and he appeared in the media and promised that action would be taken against him.

This fresh controversy comes at a time when the actor has been named by a drug peddler as her client. Following this incident, which took place early this month, the excise department said it will take action against Chacko and another actor, Srinath Bhasi.