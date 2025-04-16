Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sheikha Moza Honoured

Sheikha Moza Honoured


2025-04-16 11:01:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser was presented with Georgetown University President's Medal by interim president Robert Groves at a celebratory event on Wednesday marking the 20th anniversary of Georgetown University in Qatar. The honour is granted to a select few very distinguished global leaders and renowned academics for their meritorious service to humanity. PICTURE: AR Al-Baker

MENAFN16042025000067011011ID1109439352

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search