2028 Olympics Announces Prioritization of Gender Equality
(MENAFN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday that gender equality will be a central aspect of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
This marks a significant step forward, as it will be the first time in Olympic history that all team sports will feature an equal number of women’s and men’s teams, based on the event’s structure and athlete quotas.
Out of the total 10,500 athlete spots, 5,333 will be designated for women, whereas 5,167 will be allocated for men. This distribution highlights the IOC's commitment to promoting equality in the Games.
In a groundbreaking move, football – one of the most popular sports at the Summer Olympics – will include 16 women’s teams, outnumbering the 12 men’s teams.
This development sets a new precedent for gender representation in the sport.
Furthermore, full gender parity is also being prioritized in a variety of other sports, including boxing, water polo, and mixed events such as archery, athletics, golf, gymnastics, and table tennis.
This initiative underscores the growing emphasis on gender balance across multiple disciplines.
The IOC’s announcement comes at a time when the Trump administration in the United States has been tightening policies surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
This contrast highlights the significant strides being made by the IOC in achieving gender equality in sports.
