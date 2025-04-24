UAE Jobs: Wynn Al Marjan Announces Vacancies, Career Page Goes Live

Wynn Al Marjan, an integrated gaming resort coming up in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced vacancies as its career page went live ahead of the opening of the landmark property in 2027.

Currently, it has listed seven vacancies, but as the hotel progresses towards completion more openings will be announced.

As of Thursday, it listed jobs for executive director of technical operation, procurement analyst, IT application support analyst, compensation and benefits manager, contract services administrator, contract services manager and talent acquisition recruiter.

“We are building something extraordinary - and looking for exceptional people to be part of it. Wynn Al Marjan Island's career site is now live. If you are ready to help shape the region's most anticipated destination, this is where it begins,” it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Upon completion in early 2027, the $3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan will feature 1,542 rooms and suites, a hotel, villas, a shopping mall, a meeting and convention facility, a spa, over 20 restaurants and lounges, 225,000sqft of gaming area and a wide variety of entertainment choices including a night club and a beach club and other amenities.

Industry executives estimate that typically a hotel requires 1.2-1.5 employees per room to operate the facility - depending on the luxury level and amenities.

Since, Wynn Al Marjan will have a huge gaming area and other facilities, it will require many more employees to run the operation smoothly at the uber-luxury property.

Ras Al Khaimah's hospitality and real estate markets have seen massive attention following the announcement of Wynn Al Marjan.

The northern emirate has set an ambitious target to attract 3.5 million tourists by 2030. It has currently 8,000 hotel keys and hopes to increase them to 16,000-20,000 to meet growing demand from residents and foreign tourists.

In October 2024, Wynn Resorts was awarded the UAE's first commercial gaming operator's licence by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).

The Las Vegas-based casino firm is building Wynn Al Marjan Island as the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Terming it a“must-see” destination, Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said in the annual report that they have deployed a“creative team at Wynn Design and Development in full force, with a particular focus on Wynn Al Marjan Island.”

Construction of the property is progressing at a fast pace with one floor being added per week. The construction reached the 38th floor in March.

“We made solid progress on Wynn Al Marjan Island in 2024 and expect to top off construction at the end of this year. We have a strong and experienced management team on the ground,” said Billings.

Employee benefits

Wynn Al Marjan said on its website that it understands“the importance of providing exceptional staff housing to foster a supportive and inspiring work environment” and aims to provide“a home away from home.”

The Wynn employee campus will accommodate teams from up to 95 countries.

The campus will have a variety of lounges to relax; a TV and media room to enjoy downtime and catch the latest Netflix series; a snooker table and arcade games for recreation; an all-day open employ dining that offers international cuisines; and a comprehensive transport option for all employees. The transport buses - with WiFi - will shuttle staff to and from the hotel, it said.