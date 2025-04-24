403
US Warplanes Target Yemen's Saada Governorate
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US warplanes conducted six airstrikes against Yemen's Saada governorate, according to the Houthi group.
The strikes were reported to have hit the Sahlin area in the Al-Salem district, as stated by a Houthi-affiliated TV channel on the social media platform X.
At this time, there has been no information released about casualties or the degree of damage caused by the airstrikes.
The US has not issued any statement regarding these attacks yet.
Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted vessels navigating the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, as part of their support for Palestinians in Gaza.
Over 51,300 individuals have been killed in a violent Israeli offensive in Gaza that began in October 2023.
The group temporarily suspended its attacks after a ceasefire was agreed upon in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance party Hamas.
However, they resumed their actions when Israel resumed its airstrikes on Gaza the previous month.
