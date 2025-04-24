403
S-Korean vehicle leading company registers many fresh patents in Russia
(MENAFN) South Korean automotive giant Hyundai has filed at least eight new trademark applications with Russia’s federal intellectual property agency, Rospatent, this month, according to a report by TASS.
Hyundai halted its Russian operations in March 2022, citing sanctions and disruptions in parts supply caused by the Ukraine conflict. However, the latest filings indicate the company may be laying the groundwork for a return to the Russian market.
The newly registered trademarks authorize Hyundai to produce and sell a broad range of vehicles, including passenger cars, buses, tractors, and heavy-duty trucks. The trademarks also cover essential components such as engines, tires, wheels, and shock absorbers.
Among the names registered are various Hyundai models and sub-brands, including Hyundai H-1, N Performance, N Line, Hyundai Axis, Ellecity, Xcient, Hyundai H100, and Hyundai Coupe. The range points to potential activity across both commercial and consumer vehicle segments, including performance and luxury lines.
These trademarks are valid until 2034. Hyundai’s move mirrors that of fellow South Korean carmaker Kia, which has submitted at least six similar applications to Rospatent.
Previously a top-three car brand in Russia alongside Kia, Hyundai had sold off its Russian assets—including a plant in St. Petersburg—for a symbolic sum of 10,000 rubles (approximately $123), but retained an option to repurchase the facility within two years. The company must decide whether to resume production there by the end of 2025.
Other global companies are also quietly exploring returns to the Russian market. LG Electronics recently resumed production at its home appliance facility in Moscow, while Italy’s Ariston has announced its reentry after a prior exit in 2022.
