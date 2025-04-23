Gold Prices Decline By More Than 3%
New York: Gold prices continued their decline from their all-time high on Wednesday, falling by more than 3 percent.
Spot gold fell 3.2 percent to $3,274.35 per ounce, after reaching an all-time high of $3,500.05 in the previous session.
US gold futures also fell 3.9 percent to $3,286.30.
Gold has jumped more than 26 percent since the beginning of the year, supported by central bank purchases, trade war concerns due to US tariffs, and strong investment demand, as it is considered a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty and inflation.
As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 2.8 percent to $33.42 per ounce, platinum rose 1.3 percent to $971.02, and palladium rose 0.7 percent to $942.76.
