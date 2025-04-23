Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Prices Decline By More Than 3%

Gold Prices Decline By More Than 3%


2025-04-23 11:27:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Gold prices continued their decline from their all-time high on Wednesday, falling by more than 3 percent.

Spot gold fell 3.2 percent to $3,274.35 per ounce, after reaching an all-time high of $3,500.05 in the previous session.

US gold futures also fell 3.9 percent to $3,286.30.

Gold has jumped more than 26 percent since the beginning of the year, supported by central bank purchases, trade war concerns due to US tariffs, and strong investment demand, as it is considered a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty and inflation.

As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 2.8 percent to $33.42 per ounce, platinum rose 1.3 percent to $971.02, and palladium rose 0.7 percent to $942.76.

Read Also
  • China to launch Shenzhou-20 manned spaceship on Thursday
  • Tariff policies may further worsen debt levels: IMF
  • UNESCO officials call for inclusion of AI in Africa's school curricula

MENAFN23042025000063011010ID1109466124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search