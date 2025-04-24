Stage Set For Asian Beach Volleyball Open In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Volleyball Association announced on Tuesday that Doha will host the men's Asian Beach Volleyball Open, set to take place from April 30 to May 4 at the Al Gharrafa Beach Courts.

A total of 21 teams representing 10 countries from across the continent will take part in this prestigious tournament.

The participating nations include: Australia (3 teams), Japan (3 teams), Thailand (3 teams), Saudi Arabia (2 teams), Oman (2 teams), Bahrain (2 teams), Iran (2 teams), Uzbekistan (2 teams), New Zealand (1 team)

Qatar will be represented by the elite duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, who are ranked among the world's top beach volleyball pairs.

They are aiming to add another title to their impressive record and further elevate Qatar's standing on the international stage.

Given the caliber of teams and players confirmed for the event, the Asian Beach Volleyball Open in Doha is expected to draw considerable attention.

For many of the participating teams, the tournament is a key opportunity to improve their international rankings.